Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,819,000 after buying an additional 3,942,285 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,065,000 after purchasing an additional 691,850 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $28,244,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 244.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 226,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $149.09. The stock had a trading volume of 262,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,860. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $152.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.30.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

