Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys 1,182 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.1% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,590,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $171,991,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 496,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after buying an additional 66,555 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 39,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.09. 965,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,862,633. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

