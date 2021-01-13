SHPING Price Tops $0.0000 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. One SHPING token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $47,514.28 and $2,599.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHPING alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00396160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.30 or 0.04328686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (SHPING) is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,483,041,697 tokens. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.