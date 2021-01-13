Short Interest in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Increases By 170.2%

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 170.2% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

XIN opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $655.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xinyuan Real Estate will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Xinyuan Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

