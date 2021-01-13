Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Decreases By 92.3%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WELX opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. Winland has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Winland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring products to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

