Short Interest in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declines By 62.3%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the December 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 102,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of IDE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 100,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,827. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

