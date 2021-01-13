Short Interest in TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Drops By 91.0%

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the December 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MVEN remained flat at $$0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,120. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. TheMaven has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.12.

About TheMaven

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

