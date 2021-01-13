Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Declines By 61.5%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Investec downgraded The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDVSY opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The Bidvest Group has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20.

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It engages in the motor retail, vehicle auctioneering, snappdrive, and car rental activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacture and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

