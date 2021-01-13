Short Interest in Stein Mart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) Decreases By 88.7%

Stein Mart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the December 15th total of 1,321,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,846,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Stein Mart stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 239,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,789. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $630,682.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.39. Stein Mart has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc, a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home dÃ©cor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

