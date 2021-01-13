Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Declines By 93.3%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

Shares of SSAAY remained flat at $$1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.33.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

