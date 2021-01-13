Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Declines By 93.3%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.
Shares of SSAAY remained flat at $$1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.33.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
