Short Interest in SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Declines By 55.7%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,952,000 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the December 15th total of 20,189,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29,840.0 days.

SOHO China stock remained flat at $$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. SOHO China has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Properties Development and Properties Investment. It also operates serviced apartments. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

