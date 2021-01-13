Short Interest in SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Declines By 55.7%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,952,000 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the December 15th total of 20,189,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29,840.0 days.
SOHO China stock remained flat at $$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. SOHO China has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30.
About SOHO China
