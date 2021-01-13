Short Interest in Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Declines By 72.6%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the December 15th total of 286,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

OTCMKTS SSLLF remained flat at $$160.41 during trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232. Siltronic has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $160.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSLLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

