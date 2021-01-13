Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Declines By 89.9%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the December 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

SHCAY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. 23,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. Sharp has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

