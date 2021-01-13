Short Interest in Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Expands By 150.0%

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVIN opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Scheid Vineyards has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $13.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter.

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. It operates 10 vineyards having 29 varieties of grapes covering approximately 4,200 acres. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

