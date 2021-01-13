Short Interest in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Grows By 3,600.8%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,620,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.8% from the December 15th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,319,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.30. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

RYCEY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Main First Bank cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

