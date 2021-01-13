Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Drops By 90.0%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RNLSY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nord/LB lowered shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

RNLSY traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. 60,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,541. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

