Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Rises By 2,241.1%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,100 shares, an increase of 2,241.1% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

POAHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.