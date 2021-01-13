Short Interest in Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Expands By 1,870.0%

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 1,870.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,321,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGAS opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Petrogress has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream segments. The Upstream segment in engaged in exploration, and production of crude oil in West Africa. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries.

