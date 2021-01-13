Short Interest in Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Expands By 1,870.0%

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 1,870.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,321,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PGAS opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Petrogress has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
About Petrogress
