Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Drops By 85.3%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the December 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:OTSKY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $21.13. 10,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,581. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.