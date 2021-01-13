Short Interest in NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Drops By 75.0%

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

NOEJF remained flat at $$36.90 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $36.90.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

