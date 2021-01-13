Short Interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Expands By 138.3%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 138.3% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, CEO Christopher Bunka acquired 195,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries.

