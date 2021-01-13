Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Decreases By 72.8%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,112,300 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the December 15th total of 4,084,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 347.6 days.

OTCMKTS:FINMF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. 1,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. Leonardo has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $12.95.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

