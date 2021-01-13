Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Drops By 92.1%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the December 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KGFHY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 75,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KGFHY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

