Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Grows By 161.5%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the December 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

EEMA stock opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average of $82.36.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.