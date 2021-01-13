Short Interest in Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Declines By 94.4%

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hurricane Energy stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 90,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,800. Hurricane Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $96.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRCXF. Investec lowered Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hurricane Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hurricane Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

