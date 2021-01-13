Short Interest in Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Rises By 533.3%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock remained flat at $$0.43 during trading on Tuesday. 10,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,314. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

