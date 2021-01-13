Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Decreases By 78.4%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BOSSY stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $622.98 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOSSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

