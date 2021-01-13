Short Interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Drops By 86.0%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the December 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,396,760.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenpro Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

GRNQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,717,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,774,538. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Greenpro Capital has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a negative net margin of 59.82%.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

