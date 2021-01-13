Short Interest in Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) Expands By 153.0%

Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 153.0% from the December 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YLCO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ YLCO opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

