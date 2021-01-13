Short Interest in GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Expands By 20,325.0%

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, an increase of 20,325.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GTEH stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. GenTech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get GenTech alerts:

GenTech Company Profile

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for GenTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.