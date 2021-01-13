Short Interest in Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Increases By 135.8%

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 135.8% from the December 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gene Biotherapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 322,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Gene Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. It focuses on acquiring and developing gene-based therapeutics. The company, through its subsidiary, Angionetics, Inc, focuses on the clinical advancement and commercialization of Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy Phase 3 product candidate designed for the potential treatment of patients with refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

