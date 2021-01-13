Short Interest in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) Decreases By 90.9%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Gaucho Group stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Gaucho Group has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

