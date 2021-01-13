Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Decreases By 55.9%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the December 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $1,602,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1,089.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 890,498 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 123.3% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 38.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 8,347.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,884 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,765. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $19.98.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.