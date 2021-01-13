Short Interest in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Expands By 114.3%

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ONEQ traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $507.01. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,992. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.07. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund has a 12-month low of $257.38 and a 12-month high of $512.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

