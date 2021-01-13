Short Interest in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Declines By 66.5%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,400 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the December 15th total of 825,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ENG traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 166,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,049,903. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $210.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.07 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter.

In other news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ENGlobal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

