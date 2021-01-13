Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Drops By 68.2%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMMA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,883. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.37.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

