Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Drops By 68.2%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EMMA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,883. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.37.
Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile
