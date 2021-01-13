Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Grows By 159.0%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 159.0% from the December 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 119.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period.

EFR stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

