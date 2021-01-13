Short Interest in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Decreases By 93.9%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eagle Point Income stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.57.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

