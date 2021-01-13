Short Interest in digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Increases By 9,716.7%

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 9,716.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,051,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DIGI stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. digitiliti has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

Digitiliti, Inc provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers.

