Short Interest in Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Decreases By 82.9%

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the December 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,068,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLOC remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,608,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,308. Digital Locations has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Digital Locations alerts:

Digital Locations Company Profile

Digital Locations, Inc operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc in September 2017.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Locations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Locations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.