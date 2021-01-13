Short Interest in Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Decreases By 82.9%

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the December 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,068,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLOC remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,608,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,308. Digital Locations has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.
Digital Locations Company Profile
