Short Interest in Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Increases By 155.9%

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the December 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,149,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHOOF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Choom has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

Choom Company Profile

Choom Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of cannabis. As of June 30, 2020, the company operates two medical and two coaching clinics under the name Concord Medical Centre; and 13 retail stores. The company was formerly known as Standard Graphite Corporation and changed its name to Choom Holdings Inc in November 2017.

