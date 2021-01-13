Short Interest in Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Increases By 155.9%

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the December 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,149,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHOOF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Choom has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.17.
Choom Company Profile
