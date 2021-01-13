Short Interest in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Declines By 62.5%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLIN traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. 1,096,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,626. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. China Xiangtai Food has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

About China Xiangtai Food

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

