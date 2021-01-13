Short Interest in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Declines By 62.5%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLIN traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. 1,096,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,626. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. China Xiangtai Food has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.74.
About China Xiangtai Food
