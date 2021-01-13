Short Interest in China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Drops By 86.5%

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the December 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 115,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,558. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. China XD Plastics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.06 million during the quarter. China XD Plastics had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China XD Plastics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of China XD Plastics worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

