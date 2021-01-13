Short Interest in Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Rises By 387.6%

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, an increase of 387.6% from the December 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNGO remained flat at $$8.00 during trading on Wednesday. Cengage Learning Holdings II has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82.

Get Cengage Learning Holdings II alerts:

About Cengage Learning Holdings II

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education and technology company for learners, serving the higher education, school, professional, library, and workforce training markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Learning, Gale, and International.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.