Short Interest in Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Declines By 97.8%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CRPOF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. 108,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. Ceapro has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.74.
About Ceapro
