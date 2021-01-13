Short Interest in Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Declines By 97.8%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CRPOF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. 108,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. Ceapro has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.74.

Get Ceapro alerts:

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.