Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Declines By 88.2%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $13.58.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.