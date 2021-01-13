Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Rises By 250.0%

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 253,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,460 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 24,016 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,795 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 175,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 88,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. 72,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,398. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

