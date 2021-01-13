Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Grows By 244.1%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 244.1% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 365,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $195,000.

Shares of MHN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,869. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

