Short Interest in Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Decreases By 66.7%

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUUMF opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. Aumann has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Get Aumann alerts:

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.