Short Interest in Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Rises By 334.2%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 334.2% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS ARZTY opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. Aryzta has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.56.

Several analysts have commented on ARZTY shares. AlphaValue downgraded Aryzta to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

